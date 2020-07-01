Caught between two systems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and evening as scattered showers and storms advance across parts of our area. As the atmosphere cools this evening showers and storms will diminish. Any areas that do get rain can expect fog to develop. Our late week will be hot and humid. The holiday weekend will not be a wash out, but typical scattered showers and storms can be expected. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, High: around 90
Tonight: Evening t- showers, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated showers, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
