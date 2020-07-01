Caught between two systems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and evening as scattered showers and storms advance across parts of our area. As the atmosphere cools this evening showers and storms will diminish. Any areas that do get rain can expect fog to develop. Our late week will be hot and humid. The holiday weekend will not be a wash out, but typical scattered showers and storms can be expected. Have a great and safe day !