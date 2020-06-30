VEC closes headquarters after fourth employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission announced that its headquarters in Richmond will close after a fourth employee tests positive for COVID-19.
This is the fourth VEC employee to test positive for the coronavirus in the past three months.
After each case, the office was temporarily shut down and the office fully cleaned.
The office will undergo a thorough cleaning tonight, and the agency will take appropriate steps to resume normal operations while continuing to encourage teleworking.
Approximately 350 employees will be required to work from home, even though most of them have been teleworking, so the change will have a minimal impact on operations.
The office, located on East Broad Street, primarily serves internal agency functions, including procurement, information technology, finance, accounting and agency leadership.
VEC call centers and district offices are not affected by this move and will continue to process Unemployment Insurance claims, hold administrative hearings and respond to customer inquiries.
Only people who receive a paper check as their method of payment may see a slight delay.
