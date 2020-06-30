UVA’s Beth Lillie wins 2nd annual Donna Andrews Invitational golf tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior golfer Beth Lillie finished at 7-under par to win the 2nd annual Donna Andrews Invitational by six strokes on Tuesday in Lynchburg.
Lillie was tied for the lead at 2-under heading into the final round of the 54-hole tournament, but she shot a 5-under par 67 to cruise to victory on the final day.
Lillie says, “Even though I shot 1-over par the first day, it was an important day to learn a lot about the course. I had just played on practice round, and out here the greens are pretty tricky, and you need a lot of course knowledge to know where to put your ball. I think after the first day I felt a lot more confident with my gameplan, and I could attack the golf course a little bit more.”
Lillie posted an eagle on her third hole, and finished her round with birdies on 12, 16, and 18.
Virginia Tech’s Becca DiNunzio placed 2nd.
Former Cavalier Lauren Greenlief finished 4th, and UVA junior Sky Sload was 13th.
