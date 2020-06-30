University of Virginia working on plans for students returning from COVID-19 hot spots

In a statement, a university spokesperson said: “The university is working to finalize policies and protocols that will enable us [to] welcome students back to grounds in a way that protects public health and safety. With respect to [what UVA plans to do about students returning from hot spot states], University experts are hard at work on our plan for testing, isolation, contact tracing, and the steps we expect students to take on their own to keep themselves and others safe. We will announce those plans as they are finalized.”