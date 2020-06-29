Summer heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Humidity will begin to rise Today. Isolated storm chances may develop later this afternoon and evening. A stationary front to our southwest, and a low to our northeast will keep us a little unsettled over the next 48 hours. Wednesday will feature a higher probability for scattered storms. Temperatures will be close to average, and humidity will gradually rise through the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening isolated storm, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s....Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Partly sunny, Scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.