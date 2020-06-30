State police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Louisa County.
On June 30 at approximately 5:30 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred in the 5500 block of Shannon Hill Road.
Police say a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Shannon Hill Road when it ran off the side and struck a tree.
The driver, Johnathan A. Evans, 25 of Louisa, died at the scene. Evans was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
