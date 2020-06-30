State of emergency extended in Richmond due to continued unrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has approved Mayor Levar Stoney’s request to extend the state of emergency in Richmond due to continued unrest.
Stoney sent a letter to Northam making the request on Monday and Northam granted it on Tuesday. It’s due to the weeks of protests over excessive use of force by police and clashes over monuments around the city.
Northam originally declared a state of emergency on May 31 following violent protests in Richmond over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and pre-position people and equipment to assist localities in their efforts to de-escalate violent protests and protect public safety.
The new state of emergency executive order will remain in effect until July 30. Read the order, HERE.
