Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity continue to rise. There’s a remote chance for an isolated storm later Today. Meanwhile, low pressure near New England, will drift south Wednesday. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase during the afternoon Wednesday. As we monitor conditions for the holiday Weekend, we don’t expect a wash out, but there will be scattered activity Saturday the fourth, with a higher chance for showers and storms Sunday. Have a great and safe day !