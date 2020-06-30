Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity continue to rise. There’s a remote chance for an isolated storm later Today. Meanwhile, low pressure near New England, will drift south Wednesday. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase during the afternoon Wednesday. As we monitor conditions for the holiday Weekend, we don’t expect a wash out, but there will be scattered activity Saturday the fourth, with a higher chance for showers and storms Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, ho t& humid, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High; around 90...Low: around 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storma, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
