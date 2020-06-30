Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport to receive federal funding for construction

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - Federal funding is on the way for airports across the country. Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is not on the list, but Shenandoah Valley Regional is.
A total of $800 million is going to airports across the country to support infrastructure projects. Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Weyers Cave will see $2,540,28 to support apron and taxiway construction and the installation of taxiway lighting.
Federal leaders say between COVID-19 and needed upgrades, airports can use the relief.
