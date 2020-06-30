2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Major League Baseball informed the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
“There will be no Flying Squirrels games during 2020, but we will continue to be an integral part of the community, being FUNN, DIFFERENT and IMPACTFUL,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We will continue to make memories with our Squirrels fans, though we will make them in new and more creative ways. Rest assured, we are going to stay connected to our community as strongly as we always have. With our friends, neighbors and fans, we will build a great bridge to a very bright future for the Squirrels. We are and will always be FUNNVILLE, period.”
The Flying Squirrels will soon announce a wide array of events planned for the upcoming months.
Fans who have purchased individual-game tickets for a 2020 Flying Squirrels game will be able to exchange their tickets for any 2021 Flying Squirrels home game once next year’s schedule has been announced.
Fans who have purchased full-season or partial-season ticket plans (including Gold Books, Great 8 packages and Silver Squirrels memberships) can click here.
Group packages purchased for the 2020 season, including SEGRA Picnic Zone, Food Lion Party Den (Pregame Tailgate), Education Days, Field of Dreams, FUNNraising and Birthdays, can be moved to 2021 Flying Squirrels home game dates once next season’s schedule has been set.
Questions related to group packages can be submitted here.
Charitable donation certificates that included tickets to a 2020 Flying Squirrels game will be honored for the 2021 season. Organizations that have received a donation certificate will be contacted by a Flying Squirrels representative who will provide redemption instructions.
