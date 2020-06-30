July Awaits! Some Mid-Week Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - July Awaits! More humid ahead and some mid-week storms. A storm off the New England coast will drift farther south Wednesday, this combined with a front to our south will act to trigger some scattered afternoon showers and storms. The late week the chance of rain is low, but temperatures and humidity will continue to rise.
The Independence Day weekend, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and the daily chance for some scattered afternoon and early evening storms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, lows upper 60s to near 70.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid. Scattered PM showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to 90. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Small chance of PM storm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.
Saturday - Independence Day: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.