JABA parade delivers care packages to dozens of homes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) honored its members with a parade Tuesday, June 30.
Ten cars started in Esmont with a police escort early in the day, then traveled to around 30 houses to deliver care packages.
Amy Kirchner, the manager of JABA’s Esmont and Scottsville senior center, organized Tuesday’s parade. She says the Esmont Community Senior Center closed back in March, and many of its members have been stuck at home so she just wanted to get out and show them some appreciation.
“We got a lot of joyful tears and hugs with masks, and appreciation. And one woman told me that it was the best surprise she has gotten in many years,” Kirchner said.
Kirchner says there are plans for the Esmont Community Senior Center to reopen in the future, though there is no set date at this time.
