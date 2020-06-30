Governor Northam announces restrictions for bar seating ahead of Phase 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that bar seating will remain prohibited in restaurants as Virginia transitions into Phase 3.
Bar seating and congregating areas of restaurants will remain closed except for those passing through.
Restaurants may use non-bar seating in the bar area, as long as a minimum of six feet between tables is provided.
Although health indicators in the state are improving, Gov. Northam is taking a cautious approach and is implementing tighter restrictions if needed.
“I am watching what is happening in other states—we are taking a cautious approach as we enter Phase Three and maintaining the current restrictions on bar areas,” Governor Northam said. “In Virginia, our hospitalization rates have fallen, our percentage of positive tests continues to trend downward, and we are conducting more than 10,000 tests each day. We want these trends to continue, but if our public health metrics begin moving in the wrong direction, I will not hesitate to take action to protect the health and safety of our communities.”
Virginia is currently averaging more than 10,400 tests per day—exceeding Governor Northam’s goal—and hospitals continue to report ample supplies of personal protective equipment.
The percentage of positive tests has dropped to six percent from a high of 20 percent in mid-April.
The number of Virginians hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test has declined significantly over the past several weeks, and more than 1,200 contact tracers are presently working throughout the Commonwealth.
All Virginians must continue to comply with the statewide face-covering requirement in indoor public spaces, and Virginians are strongly encouraged to:
- continue teleworking if possible
- wash hands regularly
- maintain six feet of physical distance when outside of home
- get tested immediately if you have COVID-19 symptoms
For more information on Phase 3 guidelines, click here.
