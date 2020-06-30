Gov. Northam: Hershey to invest $135M, create 110 new jobs in Augusta Co.

“As we work to accelerate Virginia’s economic recovery, existing corporate partners like The Hershey Company are leading the way with new hiring and investment,” said Governor Northam. “This major expansion is the company’s second in just over a year, and is a strong testament to the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain high-caliber manufacturers. We thank Hershey for its continued confidence in Virginia and its people, and look forward to the company’s next chapter of growth in our commonwealth.”