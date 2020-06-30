Fluvanna County Public Schools considering reopening next steps

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County School Board received input from parents about how to move forward with school in the fall amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
The board met in person Tuesday, June 30, but also streamed the meeting online and took comment over the phone.
While opinions vary, multiple parents did ask that schools provide both in-person and remote options and let parents decide what is right for their child. The school board debated a host of issues - including the differences in needs between elementary, middle and high schools.
The board did not finalize next steps yet, but will update Fluvanna families as decisions are made.
