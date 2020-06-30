Charlottesville attempting to help with rent relief due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the eviction moratorium, which placed a temporary pause on evictions, was lifted on June 28, landlords are able to evict residents again. In order to keep people in housing, the City of Charlottesville is starting three programs to help residents and landlords.
The first of the programs is designed to help people released from jail find and stay in housing. The second program is aimed at providing residents funds to help prevent people from being evicted. Finally, the third program is designed to help landlords, who provide affordable housing, combat their losses from the pandemic.
“There will be some requirements, and we’re hoping that the services we’ll offer - in addition to just giving the money - will help a person become more stable and help them maintain their housing once we’re no longer able to give them monetary aid,” Chief of Workforce Development Strategies Hollie Lee said.
People qualifying for aid will be required to work with job centers, or other similar programs, to help gain financial literacy with the ultimate goal of people being able to stay on top of their rent.
The application is not yet finalized.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.