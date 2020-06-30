Charlottesville-area company says no employees have been laid off even as it loses business

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tractor continues to keep its doors open, though it has seen a decline in sales from farmers in the Charlottesville area, who are tightening their belts during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Those folks that are trying to move their cattle are having a hard time. They can’t find a place to sell their cows, so they have a lot of stock sitting on their farms, and that cattle costs them every single day,” Virginia Tractor Vice President Federico Lamas said.
The staff say, though their tractor sales to farmers have gone down since the start of the pandemic, they haven’t had to lay off a single employee for one key reason: “We were very fortunate our communities that surround all of our locations supported us through this process and continue to support us, and because of their support we were able to maintain our company at the current level,” Lamas said.
Summer is a time when many are doing yard work, and while the store may be called Virginia Tractor, it sells more than one product.
“We have generators,” Charlottesville Store Branch Manager Montie Bryant said. “We also have a whole full line of steel products, weed eaters, chainsaws, trimmers.”
If you do stop by, there is a plan in place to keep you safe.
“We’re wiping down the doors on a regular basis, and cleaning the counters. We have hand sanitizer at all the desks, we’re six foot apart in here,” Bryant said.
The pandemic is hitting some manufacturers hard, but that could mean good news for consumers looking to buy new products.
“You can take advantage, so to speak, of the manufacturers that have stock that’s built up, and we have a lot of stuff that’s sitting in our factories, so we’re moving it out at a significant savings to the consumer,” Lamas said.
Staff also say moving locations last August is another potential impact on their business, though they look forward to continuing to serve the Charlottsville-area community this summer.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.