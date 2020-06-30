Boxer dog with Staunton roots makes history breaking 70-year-old record

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A boxer dog with Staunton roots has made history, breaking a 70-year-old record.
Wilma the boxer is the winningest boxer in history with 122 ‘Best in Shows'. She broke the record on Monday in Guthrie, Oklahoma. It’s a record set by a boxer named Break Away back in the 1950s.
Wilma’s co-owner, Debbie Caywood, from Staunton says they cried tears of joy as they celebrated from afar.
"It says what we all believed from the very beginning that she was a special girl," Caywood said. "She not only has the standards of what is called for in the boxer standards she excels at, but she has the heart, the show qualities and she's just a unique show dog."
Earlier this year, NBC29 followed Wilma to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City where she won Best of Breed and Best of Working Class for the second year in a row.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.