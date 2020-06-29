Western Albemarle HS moving up to Class 4 in VHSL 2021-22 Mid-Cycle Adjustment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Western Albemarle Athletic program will be moving from Class 3 to Class 4 for the 2021-2022 season.
The VHSL released the mid-cycle adjustments on Monday, and with 1,199 students, the Warriors are nine students about the cut-off line.
Athletic Director Steve Heon says the move was not a surprise.
“We were expecting this,” says Heon. “We would have been happy to stay at 3A, but moving to 4A, realistically, we’ve been there before.”
Prior to 2013, the VHSL was divided into three classifications.
Western competed in Class 2, against schools that are now in Class 3 and Class 4.
Heon says, “We’ll be back with schools we’ve had a history with. It won’t be a total shock, so to speak, to our coaches, who’ve been around.”
In the new classification, schools could have an enrollment of 1,618, which is more than 400-students higher than WAHS.
That means the Warriors will no longer be the big kid on the block.
“My guess is our size helped us at the 3A level, somewhat,” says Heon, “but back when we were in 2A, we were smaller. We were probably 150 students less, and still competing well amongst the 2A schools back then. I suspect our teams will continue to compete well.”
Western Albemarle will remain in the Jefferson District.
Orange County and Louisa County already play in Class 4.
Goochland has requested a move from the James River District to the JD.
