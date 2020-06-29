Tribute video for health care heroes seeks community submitted pictures

“We’re going to send this out to every single hospital to show them thank you for what they do,” Tribute to First Responders Director Jack Maxwell said. “We need signs that say ‘Thank you health care heroes,' ‘We back the healthcare heroes,' ‘We support the healthcare heroes,‘ and ‘We love our health care heroes.‘”
The video tribute, organized by Tribute to First Responders, Inc. will feature singers, actors, and actresses from central Virginia and across the nation. The organizer is asking for community members to send in photos of themselves and their health care heroes to be included in the tribute.
To send in a picture of yourself holding a sign, or a health care hero you would like to feature, send an email to jack@tributetofr.org.
After putting out a call for singers to be featured in the video earlier this month, the video now has a roster of more than 100 voices signed on to sing tunes like “Amazing Grace,” “Lean On Me,” and more.
