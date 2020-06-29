Sunny and hot

Humidity builds

By David Rogers | June 29, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 7:47 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front will continue to move south. A northerly wind will lower humidity a little Today. However, heat and humidity will begin to rise Tuesday. Much of the week will feature near seasonal temperatures with a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s....Low: upper 60s

Sunday: partly sunny, scattered storms, high: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

