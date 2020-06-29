Staunton Man charged with shooting a gun from a vehicle, eluding law enforcement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Release:
On Sunday, June 28, 2020, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Lee Highway regarding a male shooting from a motorcycle. The 911 call was received at 0045 hours and deputies were on scene approximately six minutes later at 0051 hours.
The suspect was still in the area and deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle. However, the suspect eluded and refused to stop. Deputies used radar to check the speeds of the motorcycle which were in excess of 100 MPH and the pursuit was terminated.
Law enforcement later encountered the suspect at his residence where he again fled the scene on the motorcycle. Deputies again lost sight of the vehicle. The motorcycle ran out of gas on Rt.-262 and Staunton Police Department arrested the suspect, Brody Christopher Campbell, for drunk in public.
The shooting incident stemmed from a verbal confrontation at Mimo’s Bar & Grill where Campbell was asked to leave the business after threatening to kill someone. He returned approximately 30 minutes later and fired numerous shots in the air at the intersection of Lee Highway and Sutton Road.
Lee Highway was shut down for several hours early Sunday morning while investigators processed the scene and collected evidence. No people were injured nor property damaged during this event.
“This was an isolated incident where Campbell targeted Mimo’s, and used a weapon to instill fear in the community,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.
Brody Campbell of Staunton, Age: 34 was charged with the following:
- 18.2-56.1 Firearm: Reckless Handling
- 18.2-282 Brandish a Firearm to Cause Fear
- 46.2-817 Felony Eluding of Law Enforcement
- 18.2-286.1 Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (7 Counts)
He is currently being held in Middle River Jail without bond.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator R. Martin at 540-245-5333.