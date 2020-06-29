Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front has moved to our south. A northerly breeze will bring in slightly lower humidity. Temperatures will remain near seasonal levels as humidity will gradually increase. Rain and storm chances will increase by mid- week, with another chance for scattered storms on Saturday the fourth, and on Sunday. While it is not expected to be a wash out for the holiday Weekend, you’ll need to keep a n eye to the sky. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and hot, High: around 90
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 80s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday (Fourth of July): Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.