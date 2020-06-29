Salvation Army in Charlottesville serves up nightly meals for those in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army in Charlottesville provided a hot meal for dozens in need Monday evening, as it has throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Salvation Army branch at Ridge Street typically serves more than 60 people in its dining room. But during the pandemic, it converted the meals to a free carry-out service. It now serves about 100 people per day during the week and more than 200 on the weekends.
Staff and volunteers say it means the world to them to be able to give back during this time of need.
“When I came here I was pretty destitute, had nothing going for me, and managed to find some purpose here and volunteer and found a wonderful job, and I love giving back to the community,” cook Robert Powell said. “I volunteered in some respect all my life.”
The community meals are open to anyone, and are served Monday through Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
