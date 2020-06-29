Project Rebound Blueprint charts course to regional economic recovery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s business community has a new road map to help them plot a course to reopening and economic recovery.
Last week, the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce released its Project Rebound Blueprint, a 100-page report featuring analysis of central Virginia’s economic situation before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, input from hundreds of businesses, and advice for moving forward for businesses in many sectors of the economy.
Two main areas of concern identified by businesses were building up consumer confidence and promoting small businesses at a time when many customers have turned to large retailers. The chamber hopes to solve both of those problems with two campaigns.
The first, a Project Rebound Badge campaign, would provide businesses with stickers bearing the project’s logo to show their involvement in the chamber’s work. That way, the organization says, customers know that the business is working to reopen in a safe way.
The second campaign will encourage customers to shop local, hitting back against big box stores and driving central Virginians to support businesses in their own back yards.
Through it all the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will act as a nexus for information and coordination between businesses.
“If we have the ability to be sort of that centralized source of information of who’s doing what and being a connector and a convener, I think that’s going to add more value than anything else.” Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Elizabeth Cromwell said.
You can access the blueprint, as well as find more information about Project Rebound, on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.
