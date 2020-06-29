Northam launches rent, mortgage relief program for those impacted by pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has launched the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) which will provide $50 million in federal CARES Act funding to help households facing eviction or foreclosure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RMRP will help provide short-term assistance in paying rent or mortgage payments.
“Expanding access to safe, affordable housing has been and will continue to be a top priority of my administration, during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Northam. “The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program will help Virginians experiencing financial instability as a result of this unprecedented health crisis by preventing evictions and foreclosures and keeping Virginia families safely in their homes as we battle this virus.”
Eligible families must show their inability to make payments due to the pandemic, monthly rent or mortgage must be at or below 150 percent of Fair Market Rent (FMR) and eligible households must have a gross household income at or below 80 percent of area median income (AMI).
“Safe, stable housing is essential for public health,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “As we continue to secure funding for rent and mortgage assistance, this $50 million investment will serve the most vulnerable Virginians while providing a roadmap for future relief.”
Precedence will be given to households without other federal and state eviction or foreclosure protections. From June 29 to July 20, priority will be given to those with current gross income equal or below 50 percent of AMI. Then after July 20, households with current gross incomes at or below 80 percent of AMI will be also be included. Also, households with an unlawful detainer action dated prior to June 8 will be given top consideration.
The grants will be administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development through a variety of partners.
To find an RMRP organization and to conduct a self-assessment for eligibility, CLICK HERE or call 211 VIRGINIA by dialing 2-1-1. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.