Nonprofits partnering to help businesses in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is teaming up with the Virginia 30 Day Fund to help early education centers and minority-owned businesses.
The nonprofits plan to provide at least $100,000, and United Way says it will fund the first $24,000.
Businesses in Charlottesville or Albemarle County that have been around for at least a year and have between three and 30 employees are eligible to receive money.
“Both Pete and I felt strongly that we can add dollars to those two specific sort of geo-targeted groups, that we could do a lot of good in our community, and that’s how this concept came together,” United Way of Greater Charlottesville President and CEO Ravi Respeto said.
The United Way and Virginia 30 Day Fund are still looking for donors to build and maintain the funding.
