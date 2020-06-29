More Humid Ahead. Small Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a little break from the humidity, it will increase and daytime temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s this week. Tuesday, just a small chance of an afternoon storm. A storm well to our north, could help to touch off a few more storms for the mid-week. The late week, the chance of rain is a little lower.
The Independence Day weekend forecast will feature some storm chances during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and remaining humid.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, little more humid. Stray PM storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to 90. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Small chance of PM storm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.
Saturday - Independence Day: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.