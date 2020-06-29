James River Association offering free paddle trips to hospital workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Association is offering free paddle trips to hospital workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program that launched June 29 is called James River Relief and will provide more than 100 paddle trips and rental options to doctors, nurses and other hospitals.
The program is available through several partnering regional outfitters, including Riverside Outfitters and RVA Paddlesports in Richmond, James River Reeling & Rafting in Scottsville and Rivanna River Company in Charlottesville. Trips will also be provided through JRA’s outfitter, James River Adventures in Lynchburg, and through JRA’s Connect with the James programs in Richmond, Hopewell and James City County.
Hospital workers can select an outfitter and sign up for a free paddle through July 13 or while spots last. Workers will be asked to provide their name, address and the hospital where they work. An email code will then be sent to book their trip.
