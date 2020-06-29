James Madison’s Montpelier to offer indoor tours during the Fourth of July weekend

The Signature Tour will be available Friday-Sunday at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, and 2:00 PM. This classic tour of James Madison’s Montpelier will take visitors through the personal and professional life of America’s fourth president, and they will learn how he lived and entertained with his wife, Dolley, and how he came to be known as the “Father of the Constitution.” The tour will also consider the institution of slavery during our Founding Era. All Signature Tours will be led by Dr. Elizabeth Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Curator. The cost is $35/adult, $15/child 6-12, and free/child under 6. Montpelier requires visitors on indoor tours to wear masks.



The grounds - including the historical core, Annie duPont Formal Garden, Madison family and enslaved community cemeteries, and walking trails - have been open to the public since May 15, and Montpelier began offering outdoor walking tours and shopping in the Museum Shop on June 5. Montpelier is accessible Thursday-Monday from 9 AM to 4 PM with the purchase of a property pass.



Other tour offerings, led by Montpelier’s senior staff, include: (1) Montpelier Walking Tour, scheduled for various times Thursday-Monday, moves through the historic core of the site and discusses Montpelier, the Madisons, the enslaved community, and the U.S. Constitution; (2) Expert Experiences, scheduled for various times Thursday-Monday, include topics such as “Uncovering Sites of Slavery,” “The Forgotten History of Montpelier’s Buildings and Architecture,” and “The Women of Montpelier”; and (3) After Hours Tour, scheduled on Saturday at 4:00 p.m., offers exclusive, guided access to the site and ends with drinks and conversation with Roy Young, Montpelier’s President and CEO. Each tour has its own pricing structure and includes a property day pass. To purchase a property pass, please visit our website at https://www.montpelier.org/purchase-your-property-pass.



Advance online purchase for any tour is strongly recommended. Montpelier encourages visitors on outdoor tours to wear masks. All tour takers are strongly encouraged to maintain six feet social distancing. Montpelier requires all tour participants to sign a waiver that states they are healthy and have not exhibited any signs of illness (COVID-19) in the last 14 days. Anyone experiencing symptoms will not be permitted to attend a tour. Visitors who are not taking a tour may refrain from wearing a mask in outdoor areas. Finally, Montpelier requires visitors in the Museum Shop to wear masks.