Charlottesville crews clean up Confederate statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - City crews gave Charlottesville’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee a scrub down Monday, June 29.
The statue was again vandalized with red paint some time over the weekend.
Officers say this and some graffiti on the Charlottesville Police Department are being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
06/29/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two incidents of vandalism from over the weekend: one at CPD, and the other at Market Street Park. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
