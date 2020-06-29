Augusta County Launches Disaster Recovery Grant Program

ABOUT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM: The Department of Economic Development & Tourism exists to provide a diverse and vibrant economy that offers a broad range of job opportunities while supporting the delivery of high quality government services to its residents. The department strives to collaborate on all levels (local, regional, state, and federal) to maximize economic opportunities and focuses on three main areas: business attraction, existing business retention, and business start-up support in addition to communicating with the community and enhancing labor resources and physical infrastructure/site readiness. All of this is done while promoting a quality of life that embraces our heritage, preserves the environment, and effectively manages resources.