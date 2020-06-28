Not As Humid Monday, Still Hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early evening shower or storm will fade away, otherwise partly cloudy with some patchy fog tonight. Not as humid for Monday, but hot. The early week, just a small chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon.
A storm well to our north, could help to touch off a few more storms for the mid-week. Temperatures will average in the upper 80s to low 90s and remaining humid. The late week, the chance of rain is a little lower.
The Independence Day weekend forecast will feature some storm chances, still humid, but not as hot.
Tonight: Early shower/storm. Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s to near 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, not as humid, still hot. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Small chance of PM storm. Highs upper 80s to 90. Lows near 70.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to 90. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Small chance of PM storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, humid. Isolated storm possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.
Saturday - Independence Day: Partly sunny, humid, Few PM storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs mid 80s.
