Isolated Severe Weather and Saharan Dust

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front and a weather disturbance which will kick off a scattered shower and thunderstorm this Sunday afternoon and evening. Spotty severe weather is possible. The main threat will be localized damaging wind gusts. The greatest risk for that is over southwest Virginia and farther south to North Carolina.
We have a smaller rain risk on Monday. Much of the region looks to stay rain free.
A scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance Tuesday through the Fourth of July, Saturday. High temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s and lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hazy, very warm and humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Some of the extra haze in the atmosphere is due to Saharan dust. Better air quality for the new week.
Sunday night: Mild and muggy with an evening shower/storm chance. Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Only a remote thundershower risk. Most places will stay dry. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.
Monday night: A fair sky. Patchy fog late. Lows near 70.
Wednesday through Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
