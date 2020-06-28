Charlottesville Police Headquarters, Robert E. Lee statue vandalized overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People living in downtown Charlottesville woke up to two incidents of vandalism in the city, both on Market street.
Both Charlottesville Police Headquarters and the Robert E. Lee statue in Market Street Park were the target of vandalism sometime during the night or early morning hours. The Police Department was targeted with white spraypaint. Messages left by the person, or persons, responsible for the graffiti include “All cops are liars,” and “Racist pigs.”
The Lee statue had red paint thrown on it, covering a portion of the statue and the base it stands on. This isn’t the first time the statue has been the target of paint and other vandalism.
The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating both incidents.
