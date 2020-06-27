Tracking Thunderstorm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hotter southwest breeze boosted the temperature to the upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday afternoon. Along with higher relative humidity and dew points. Most places look to remain storm free through Sunday morning. However, I can’t completely rule out a remote shower/thunderstorm through that time. The overall severe weather risk stays to our north through Sunday morning.
Tracking a cold front and a weather disturbance which will kick off a scattered shower and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. Spotty severe weather is possible. The main threat will be localized damaging wind gusts. The greatest risk for that is over southwest Virginia and farther south to North Carolina.
We have a smaller rain risk on Monday.
A scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance Tuesday through the Fourth of July Saturday. High temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s and lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Spotty shower/thunder risk.
Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s.
Sunday night: Mild and muggy with an evening shower/storm chance. Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly sunny and tropical. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70.
Wednesday through Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
