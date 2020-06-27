Sir Speedy helps area non-profits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sir Speedy has called Charlottesville home for 29 years. In that time they’ve worked with many non-profit organizations helping them spread their messages.
Virginia Communities for Equality is the latest group to partner with Sir Speedy. They’ve fostered a relationship in the past few weeks which has led to businesses being able to sell stickers with proceeds going to City of Promise and Congregate Charlottesville.
“We try to do everything at least at cost. We try and do what we can. Most of everything we’ve done for them has been at our cost to help them out,” Sir Speedy Owner Mike Bellone said.
The Bellone’s offer printed posters and yard signs but the most popular item has been the stickers.
“Stickers by far. We’ve done a couple thousand stickers for them so far and we have more and more orders coming in every day,” Bellone explained.
In order for Sir Speedy to be able to work with these groups and businesses they have a fund set aside for each year.
“Well what we do we set aside a certain amount every year so right now we’re kind of filled till the end of the year,” Bellone said. “Whoever wants to come by or call we’re more than happy to talk to anybody.”
Stickers are available for purchase at 11 businesses in Charlottesville. A complete list is available on the Virginia Communities for Equality website.
