Remembering the sights: 25 years after a devastating Madison County flood

MADISON Co., Va. (WVIR) - On June 27th, 1995, Madison County was victim of a devastating flood, and Graves Mill suffered some of the worst damages. The waters are calmer these days, but Doug Graves will never forget what it was like 25 years ago.
“Not being overly dramatic, but I thought the world had come to an end,” Graves said. “It was Tuesday afternoon, and after the rain ceased, I mean, I couldn’t see from my house 100 yards because it was so intense. I’ve never seen rain that hard.”
The rebuilding process started quickly but was damaged again by another storm just over a year later.
“And all the progress that the state and the feds and private individuals had done into the in the community with regards to roads and everything temporary roads, that was all torn out again,” he said.
Because of where the Valley is, Graves said the area is used to heavy rains -- but none like what he saw in 1995. He says it’s something you can’t believe unless you see it for yourself.
“We get many visitors in the area,” he said. “And as beautiful as it is now, they just can’t fathom what had occurred. You know, it’s just, it’s not even a thought process. They can’t imagine that.”
Graves Mill has existed in its location since 1745.
