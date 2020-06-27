Red Cross offers free antibody tests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Red Cross has created a new incentive for people to donate blood, while helping keep their neighbors healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone who donates will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Results take between seven and 10 days but can identify if someone has been exposed to COVID-19 or has had the virus.
“It’s one way that we can help the American public to better inform them as to whether they have been exposed or had COVID,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Central Virginia Bill Brent said.
The free tests are expected to last for the next few months. You can schedule your test while supplies last on the Red Cross website.
