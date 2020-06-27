Partnership between AHIP, Building Goodness Foundation helps senior citizen in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new collaboration in Albemarle County is bringing double the passion and skill to a crucial home repair cause. Thanks to a new partnership between Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) and Building Goodness Foundation, senior Danny Dixon’s home is getting quite the needed makeover free of charge.
Building Goodness joined forces with AHIP to replace Dixon’s deteriorated front and side entrances. Now, he will be able to get in and out of his home of 20 years without any trouble.
“We’ve been talking about making sure that people can stay safe in their homes and it’s really taken on new meaning during this pandemic,” Demchak said.
After Dixon’s wife passed away in 2018, he struggled to keep up with repairs around his home.
“It’s very difficult when you’ve got something and you need something to have it fixed and nobody hears you and you can’t do it yourself,” he said. “When somebody can step in to help you with it, it’s a blessing.”
Volunteers like Michael Pleasants jumped at the opportunity to pay it forward. To him, Dixon’s response has been the greatest reward.
“He’s very happy to see us out here, first thing we rolled up he greeted us with a smiling face,” Pleasants said.
Dixon won’t be the only one to benefit from this partnership. AHIP and Building Goodness have plans to fix several homes beyond this project.
“By partnering together we can get more accomplished, we can help more people,” Building Goodness Foundation Local Projects Manager Kathy Garstang said.
“It’s really rewarding for us to be able to give that to these families,” Demchak said.
Dixon is filled with gratitude thanking those who came to his rescue.
“My message to them is thank you very much,” Dixon said. “Thank you very much and may God bless you.”
AHIP is trying to raise $120,000 dollars by the end of the month through a community matching donation campaign. This way, they can continue providing emergency home repairs to those who need it most.
