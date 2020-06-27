Hotter and More Humid Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front is passing to our north today. This will allow for a hotter southwest breeze to kick in. Boosting the temperature to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Along with higher relative humidity and dew points. Most places look to remain storm free today. However, I can’t completely rule out a remote shower/thunderstorm later today through tonight. The overall severe weather risk stays to our north through Sunday morning.