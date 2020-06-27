Hotter and More Humid Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front is passing to our north today. This will allow for a hotter southwest breeze to kick in. Boosting the temperature to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Along with higher relative humidity and dew points. Most places look to remain storm free today. However, I can’t completely rule out a remote shower/thunderstorm later today through tonight. The overall severe weather risk stays to our north through Sunday morning.
Tracking a cold front and a weather disturbance which will kick off a scattered shower and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. Spotty severe weather is possible. The main threat will be localized damaging wind gusts. The greatest risk for that is over southwest and southside Virginia.
We have a smaller rain risk on Monday.
A scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance Tuesday through Friday. Highs mostly in the 80s and lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Spotty shower/thunder risk.
Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly sunny and tropical. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70.
Wednesday through Friday: Partly cloudy, mild and humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
