Volunteers, NBC29 working to put on 4th of July fireworks after McIntire Park show canceled.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Fourth of July Firework Show at McIntire Park in Charlottesville will not happen this year because of the pandemic, but a group of volunteers and NBC29 are working to make an alternate show happen anyway.
The plan is to launch this year’s 4th of July fireworks from Wendell Wood’s ridgeline property on Carter Mountain, not far from Monticello. Everyone is asked to watch it - at safe social distances - from the valley below.
Bob Schotta is helping coordinate things. He says people deserve something to enjoy on Independence Day after all the world has endured.
“A handful of other local community folks stepped up and said, ‘let’s do this, lets raise the money.’ It’s not the perfect time, things aren’t perfect but things never have been perfect in America so let’s just do this as a tradition. It’s a great tradition in Charlottesville and around the U.S. and you know people are coming together to get this done,” Schotta said.
If the community cannot raise enough money to save the fireworks, Schotta will give donors the option to get a refund or donate it to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Donations are currently being accepted on this gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-charlottesville039s-fireworks.
