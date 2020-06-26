Volunteers clean up Forest Hills Park

“The goal here is unity, that’s the goal,” Tristan Kabesa with Come As You Are Cville said. “We can gather a hundred people, clean up the parks, and go home. But, as along as we did not mesh together, we did not accomplish your goal here. Yes, the community is clean, but if I see you tomorrow walking down the street am I going to be able to greet you and recognize your face? I want to bring people together.”