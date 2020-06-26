Virginia House speaker plans hearings on criminal justice

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn is announcing three public hearings on criminal justice matters ahead of a special session set for later this summer.
Filler-Corn, a Democrat, announced the special hearings Friday, saying they would take place in July and August.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to call a special legislative session in August. The initial purpose of the session was to focus on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has grown to include a focus on criminal justice reform following the widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee on his neck.
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has said it plans to pursue a broad criminal justice-related agenda at the special session that includes legalizing marijuana and reinstating parole.
