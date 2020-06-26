Variable Weekend Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little less humid on this Friday with hot sunshine. Fair weather continues through Saturday morning. It will become hotter and more humid Saturday afternoon. A couple of weather disturbances and a cold front will arrive by Saturday night through Sunday. Can’t rule out an isolated shower and thunderstorm by the end of Saturday into Saturday night. A better risk for a shower and thunderstorm later on Sunday into Sunday night. Spotty severe weather risk exists Sunday afternoon and evening.
The cold front will stall near the region next week. This will provide a daily risk for a shower and thunderstorm. Mainly during the afternoon evening hours. Otherwise a blend of clouds and hazy sun, warm and humid conditions through the first few days of July.
Also a little Saharan dust will be in the upper atmosphere later this weekend and early next week. It will cause a hazier sky and nicer sunrises and sunsets.
Friday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry. High sunburn index. Highs in the 80s. Light southwest breeze.
Friday night: A pleasant evening. Fair sky. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, hotter and more humid. A stay shower/storm risk by the end of the day and evening. Highs upper 80s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 90s across central Virginia. Southwest breeze of 5 to 15 mph. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday through Thursday: Clouds and hazy sun, warm and muggy. Scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s to 70 degrees.
