Variable Weekend Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little less humid on this Friday with hot sunshine. Fair weather continues through Saturday morning. It will become hotter and more humid Saturday afternoon. A couple of weather disturbances and a cold front will arrive by Saturday night through Sunday. Can’t rule out an isolated shower and thunderstorm by the end of Saturday into Saturday night. A better risk for a shower and thunderstorm later on Sunday into Sunday night. Spotty severe weather risk exists Sunday afternoon and evening.