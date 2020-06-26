UVA Football returns to voluntary workouts on July 5th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Athletics department announced on Friday that football players may return to Grounds beginning Sunday, July 5th, if they choose to participate in a voluntary workout period.
The UVA Health System will administer and coordinate testing of the student-athletes and staff for COVID-19.
After ten days of voluntary workouts, the required activity begins on July 15th, and fall training camp begins on August 9th.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to kickoff the season on September 7th against Georgia in Atlanta.
