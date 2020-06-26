Skipping Rock Beer Company opens Charlottesville location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Skipping Rock Beer Company held the grand opening of its Charlottesville location.
At 4p.m. Friday, June 26, the Augusta County based brewing company opened its doors on West Main Street in the former location of Hardywood Taproom, which closed in late 2019.
Owners say despite the failures of other businesses in the area, and economic hardships due to the pandemic, they are confident they will be successful.
“Charlottesville’s a great location and a wonderful community. We’re so glad to be here and just be part of the burgeoning beer scene and we have a lot of friends of family. We’re super excited and a lot of people are having fun, and we want them to engage with our beer and come and have a great time here,” said co-founder Jason McCall.
Skipping Rock Charlottesville is open Wednesday through Sunday to limited capacity in compliance with phase two guidelines.
