Ready to tee off: After years of construction, Birdwood Golf Club set to reopen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After almost two years of work, Birdwood Golf Club is ready to open back up for business.
Construction on the newly redesigned Davis Love III course started in August of 2018, and the entire course has been closed since November of that year.
The work has been completed, and there are 190 members on the tee sheet for opening day.
PGA Director of Golf at Birdwood Martin Winters says, “We have about 215 charter members that stayed with us, and stayed members throughout the construction, and they are beyond anxious to play their first round.”
They may not recognize the course when they get out there.
“We have eight brand-new golf holes,” says Winters. “On new land, it’s wide-open, with incredible views. It’s really neat.”
Love III requested the course annex the new land (a.k.a ‘Back 80′) to expand the layout, and five of the remaining holes have also changed direction.
It’s part of a complete redesign by the renowned golf course architect and 1997 PGA Champion.
“The name recognition, and the credibility, that someone of his stature brings to the design layout, it’s really special,” says Winters.
Director of Health & Wellness Jon Sarosiek adds, “It’s unbelievable. His billboard on 250. People drive by it all the time, going into Charlottesville. Just the photo of his has been tremendous, in terms of driving membership, and bringing notoriety to the new golf course.”
The old course was out-grown by the game.
UVA hasn’t hosted a tournament since 2011.
But with the new layout, and increased length, Birdwood may soon be expanding its portfolio.
Winters says, “This course is built not-only for the average player, or new golfer, but it is designed for championship tournament play. We feel like the new facility is poised to host not-only high-level amateur tournaments, and collegiate events, but also potentially professional tournaments.”
The course opens up to members on Saturday, and the general public on Wednesday.
