Petition calls on Gov. Ralph Northam to extend statewide eviction ban

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A petition is circulating online calling on Governor Ralph Northam to take action to protect Virginia renters from losing their homes.
New Virginia Majority is sponsoring the petition asking the governor to prevent evictions statewide “until rent relief is fully funded and implemented”. Virginia courts are set to resume the eviction process on June 29, after evictions were halted in March due to COVID-19.
For more information or to sign the petition, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.