Petition calls on Gov. Ralph Northam to extend statewide eviction ban
By Kasey Hott | June 26, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 11:00 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A petition is circulating online calling on Governor Ralph Northam to take action to protect Virginia renters from losing their homes.

New Virginia Majority is sponsoring the petition asking the governor to prevent evictions statewide “until rent relief is fully funded and implemented”. Virginia courts are set to resume the eviction process on June 29, after evictions were halted in March due to COVID-19.

