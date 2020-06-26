Owners of Stonewall Jackson Inn plan to change the name

“When we became the new owners of the Stonewall Jackson Inn B&B in downtown Harrisonburg in August 2019, we knew that part of the transition would include changing its name. We wanted to spend more time getting to know our new community and learning the business before making the change. However, it is clear to us that we need to make this change now. We believe in and support the pursuit of justice and equality for all people. Places named after Stonewall Jackson carry painful memories and signify the history of slavery and oppression.